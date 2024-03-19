Amanda Ribas: One of A Kind

Namajunas is one of the most decorated and respected names in the sport — a two-time strawweight titleholder who ventured to flyweight for the first time last September. Although she landed on the wrong side of the cards in her clash with French contender Manon Fiorot, “Thug Rose” didn’t look out of place up a division, and has opted to stick around at 125 pounds going forward.

Presented with the combination of facing the former champion and headlining for the first time in her UFC career, Ribas, who was thrilled to be the co-main event for the first time in her last outing, jumped at the opportunity as soon as it was presented.

View Ribas' Athlete Profile

“Imagine a poster like this, but MY FACE!” she said, unable to contain her excitement while pointing to the sgned posters hanging framed on the wall behind her. “Since my first time I signed posters in the UFC, I’ve imagined my face there, and now I will sign my face. I’m really happy; it’s the beginning of the dream.

“My dad said to me one time, ‘If you want to be a legend, you have to (beat) one,’” she continued, shifting her focus to Namajunas. “This gives me more fire to win because I want to be a legend; a good example, a legend. This gives me a lot of fire.

“I know Rose is really good, really tough, but I know I am, too. I feel I can beat her, with all respect.

“She was a champion, but it is my time now.”