Amanda Ribas: No Mistakes, Just Opportunities

Heading into her third fight of 2023, Ribas is confident about where she is at in her career and the decision to go down to strawweight.

“My goals are going well, and my three fights before I did at 125, so this time I decided with the UFC, and they gave me a good opportunity to fight at 115,” Ribas said.

Ribas holds rankings in both divisions, sitting at No. 10 in the strawweight rankings and No. 9 in the flyweight rankings. It is something that not many people can claim they’ve done during their career.

“I am feeling really happy because with this as my profession, I need to be active, so for me to do three fights in a year, it's really good,” Ribas said.