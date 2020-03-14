Amanda Ribas: Never Stop

Ribas is really happy with most things, it would seem. Her disarmingly upbeat personality is as much of her brand as her dominance inside the Octagon. If anyone needed further evidence of how deeply the good vibes run in the Brazilian’s persona, look no further than her most recent fight: a loss last January. After taking off like a rocket in the UFC, Ribas suffered her first loss in nearly six years—and only her second professionally--at the hands of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257. Seconds after suffering defeat, the smiles and gregariousness returned.

“I was in Abu Dhabi, in the big hotel,” she explains as though it should be painfully obvious. “Am I going to stay in my room crying? No!”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters On The Rise | Fight By Fight Preview

Ribas’ sanguine energy in bad times as well as good is as enviable as it is infectious. Still, that doesn’t mean she never has a bad day. When she flew back to Brazil following the bout, the emotions came to the surface.

“When I came home and saw my mom and my little sister and my brother [makes crying face], I cried so hard. I cried, cried, cried. But my mom said to me ‘Hey Amanda! Heads up! You’ve been fighting since you were a baby. You lost a lot of times. You won a lot of times. So you were prepared for that. So heads up! Come on.’ When she said that to me, I said to myself ‘Oh my goodness. I’ve been doing this all my life, so let’s go. Let’s learn what you need to learn. And…I think I learned it.”