Amanda Ribas Hopes For Good Vibes And A Great Fight

She’s also become the veteran hopefuls need to beat in order to put themselves into title contention or re-establish their place in the pecking order, as the first two fighters to defeat Araujo inside the Octagon — Jessica Eye and Chookagian — did so, soon after falling to divisional queen Valentina Shevchenko, and the latest person to get the better of her inside the UFC cage, Alexa Grasso, is facing off with “Bullet” in the first of Saturday’s two title fights.

“I hope so!” Said Ribas when I mention that Araujo has only been beaten by championship contenders and Grasso earning a title shot after defeating her in October. “Everything depends on the results of the fight.

“I think I need more fights to do it, but I will put on my best fight like I always do, to give a huge fight for the audience, for me, for my team, and for the UFC, too.”

Despite coming off a loss and dropping two of her last three appearances, Ribas knows that she’s continuing to improve as a fighter, and admitted that she feels more comfortable inside the Octagon each time out.

And while she’d much rather not face a fellow Brazilian, the improving rising star is quick to put a positive spin on facing off with her countrywoman on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I think there are a lot of really good Brazilians, and sometimes we have to fight each other,” began Ribas, who has already faced fellow Brazilians Marina Rodriguez and Virna Jandiroba under the UFC banner. “Of course, it’s a little hard because for the Brazilian audience, it’s half-and-half and I like when it’s all for me.

“But I always ask everybody to send good vibes for both of us to do a great fight, to represent our nation really well.”

Asked how she sees the fight with Araujo playing out, the engaging Ribas kept it simple, tying her outlook back to the efforts she’s put in along the way to UFC 285.

“I hope for me to finish the fight with my arms in the air and with a bonus,” she said cheerfully. “I’ve been training a lot and I hope I can do all that I did in my camp inside the cage.”

Should that come to pass, expect her customary non-stop smile and bouncy exuberance, not another “Poatan” impression.