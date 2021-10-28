Amanda Ribas Has More Fire Than Ever Before

On top of winning, she also wants to put on an entertaining fight for the fans in Ethiad Arena. For as much as fighters embraced the crowdless fights in the UFC APEX throughout the last year-and-a-half, there’s nothing quite like an arena in full voice during a quality fight. Ribas hopes to do that, and she believes in this opportunity as a bounce-back one in her young career. At just 28, Ribas is on the cusp of another breakout. First, she has to get past Jandiroba – no easy task. Then, however, the higher profile fights will almost certainly come in spades. The strawweight division is like that.

Ribas, naturally, embraces that all with a wide smile and cackling laugh. More than anything, she wants to make good on all her training, and doing that will be the most satisfying way to handle the task at hand on October 30.

“My best performance is doing my best because it’s so frustrating when you go to the cage and you can’t do your game like, ‘I trained so good,’ and then I go to the cage, and my jab doesn’t go well,” she said. “For me, I think, the best performance will make the public crazy. For me, being here in Abu Dhabi, in UFC 267 with an audience, I know the people will scream. Even if they don’t scream, I will scream in my mind, and it will be awesome.”

Don’t miss the ESPN+ special presentation of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira on Saturday October 30th, 2021. Please note special broadcast times — prelims begin at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT, with the two-title fight main card starting at 2pm ET/11am PT.

