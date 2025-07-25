Amanda Ribas Is Confident and Competitive

Ribas has become a strawweight and flyweight staple, fighting against the best those divisions has to offer. This includes Mackenzie Dern (twice), Rose Namajunas and Virna Jandiroba, just to name a few. Having wins over Dern and Jandiroba at 115 pounds can also prove to be very telling if Ribas can continue to climb from that 7th ranked spot she is in.

Ribas just celebrated her Institute’s first benefit dinner and she couldn’t be more excited about how her UFC journey has opened another opportunity to make a difference.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris

“The institute, for me, is all the dreams that came true. My fight against Luana Pinheiro, I proposed that if I won that fight and with a bonus, that I would start the institute. I saw a lot of kids next to my gym just playing with bad guys and I know they need to use that energy for good things. The fight game changed my life; it changed my father’s life and my friends’ lives. I wanted to do this for my community. They are doing Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, they have food, too, and soon, maybe a champion.”

Making a difference inside the Octagon and outside of it just shows the levels to Ribas’ heart. Outside the Octagon, Ribas is a fun-loving and community-driven person, but inside? That’s where the fun begins.