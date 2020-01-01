Amanda Nunes Wants To Become One Of One

This Saturday, “The Lioness” will stride into the Octagon to defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250, and if she’s successful, the 32-year-old Brazilian will etch her name in the record books once again, becoming the first “double champ” in UFC history to successfully defend each of their two belts while simultaneously holding both titles.

Nunes won the featherweight belt at UFC 232, blitzing Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds to become the first female two-weight world champion. She successfully defended the bantamweight title twice since then, and Saturday represents her chance to add another momentous accomplishment to her already stellar resume and further bolster her standing as the greatest female fighter of all-time.

“Now it’s the opportunity to do something nobody has ever done — not the guys, and not the girls,” she said, her voice tinged with excitement, her tone slightly hurried, as if Saturday night could not get here fast enough. “I’m going to be the only one and it’s another chance to make history and put my name in the history books.

“All those people that doubted me throughout my career, all those people that didn’t believe in me, their mouths are shut, you know?” continued Nunes. “All those people, they’re my fans now.

“You should always believe in people,” she added. “You should always encourage people, think that people will be able to do things, and I feel like I was one of those people. It’s very hard to put into words what it means, but I think it’s going to be amazing; amazing, amazing, amazing.”

Her exuberance for each subsequent fight and each subsequent title defense almost undercuts her accomplishments and the dominance she’s exhibited over the last five years because it’s rare to see a champion remain as active, engaged, and excited about taking on whoever is next given the staggering list of achievements Nunes has piled up during the course of her UFC career.

She has beaten six current or former UFC champions.

She is the longest reigning current UFC champion, outpacing Khabib Nurmagomedov by more than 600 days. Her featherweight title reign is tied for the fourth longest active reign with Jon Jones.

She is 12-1 inside the Octagon and enters this weekend’s bout with more consecutive victories (10) than Spencer has professional fights (nine), yet she’s approaching this contest with the same excitement and focus as each of her last seven championship bouts.

