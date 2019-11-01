Amanda Nunes' Six Greatest Fights

Ronda Rousey

UFC 207 – Dec. 30, 2016

The return of Ronda Rousey after her upset loss to Holly Holm in 2015 dominated the headlines in the lead up to the UFC 207 main event in Las Vegas, but Nunes kept her eye on the prize, refusing to stray from the task at hand, which was proving that there was only one champion at 135 pounds. And “The Lioness” did just that, blitzing Rousey and never letting her into the fight. The bout took just 48 seconds, and it was clear that Nunes was settling in for a long reign.