Amanda Nunes Plans To Keep Shining

“This is my first time having a child grow up very close to me and it’s amazing,” beamed the bantamweight champion, who defends her title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event of UFC 269 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. “This little girl is something else. I can’t even find a word to describe how magic and special each moment is.

“Raegan only brought more happiness. She completely changed us. Life changed; everything is about her. Having her with us all the time makes life so lovely and happy. It’s unbelievable.”

Unfortunately for everyone with championship ambitions in the bantamweight division, “The Lioness” having a cub to watch over and raise has only served to strengthen her resolve and ratcheted up her motivation when it comes to putting in the work required to maintain her position atop the 135-pound weight class.

“Every moment is still huge for me, especially now,” said Nunes, who enters Saturday’s contest on a 12-fight winning streak and sporting a perfect 9-0 mark in championship fights. “It’s all about the memories — being in the cage with Raegan, with my family.

“Having the belt and getting my hand raised is about those moments that I feel I need and I want all the time. Every moment is about feeling that, building those memories, the pictures we’ll have for Raegan when she grows up.