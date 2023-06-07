Amanda Nunes Loves Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Included in that list of achievements is the fact that Nunes has beaten each and every fighter to hold the UFC bantamweight title, a mark she once again accomplished when she regained her title from Julianna Pena last summer in Dallas following her stunning upset loss at the end of 2021.

The two were initially slated to meet for a third time this weekend, in the main event of UFC 289 in Vancouver, but an injury to Pena opened the door for Mexican challenger Irene Aldana, which sparked new competitive fires inside of Nunes.

“In the first place, me and the UFC were talking about Aldana,” explained Nunes, vibrant and full of energy while sitting in her hotel room, days before returning to the Octagon. “We were talking, nothing was for sure, but I was already training for Aldana, and when things changed and they told me, ‘Let’s do it with Julianna,’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’"

“I’m at that point that I want to keep fighting. I don’t want to be waiting and lose that momentum, especially after my last performance. I want to keep being creative, keep going, so when they talked about Julianna, I said, ‘Let’s do it!’ I just wanted to see which one it was going to be because I want to be able to focus on one of them."

“I ended up training a little bit for Aldana in the beginning, then I was training for Julianna, and so when everything changed, I was like, ‘All right — it’s a new opponent,’” added the 35-year-old, who came out flat, unfocused, and ill-prepared in her initial fight with Pena, costing her the title. “When you defend and you fight somebody twice, you’re kind of like, ‘All right, I’m ready for somebody new’ because you don’t want to see that face any more.”