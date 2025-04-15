Amanda Nunes HOF Merch Now Available

At UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes added another historic milestone to her legendary career, officially becoming a UFC Hall of Fame inductee. A two-division UFC champion, record-setting finisher, and the most dominant woman to ever step into the Octagon, The Lioness’s legacy is now etched in the UFC history books forever. From knocking off the biggest names in the sport to holding both the bantamweight and featherweight titles simultaneously, her impact on the sport is undeniable.