Amanda Nunes Came Back For What’s Hers

“And Kayla!” added Nunes excitedly, not wanting the champion to seem like an afterthought in her calculations. “Kayla is a tough opponent, which is exactly how I like it. I like challenges; this is not exciting without challenges! Kayla is a very good challenge for me. The matchup, her type of style matches perfect with mine and it’s where I really like to shine.”

Not only is this a “clash of the titans” between two dominant forces in women’s MMA, but it’s also a matchup with some personal history woven through it as well. The two crossed paths at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, when Nunes was in the early days of her first bantamweight title reign. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, was making the transition to MMA, and while she initially signed with World Series of Fighting — later renamed the Professional Fighters League (PFL) — in their 155-pound weight class, the Brazilian titleholder wasn’t fully jazzed about her arrival.

They had some training sessions together but were never partners as their schedules never aligned, and Nunes explained that outside of going to a child’s birthday party or two, the pair weren’t particularly close. When Harrison began training with the same coaches that were at the helm for Nunes, the UFC champion got uncomfortable, certain that the two would eventually land opposite one another inside the Octagon and eventually opted to leave her longtime team and strike out on her own.

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“I didn’t like it because back then; I knew one day we might fight,” Nunes said. “I always knew — I always knew this day was coming — but nobody listened to me… I couldn’t stop it, and I know this fight was supposed to happen, and now we’re here. I feel like all the decisions I made in life were a good thing, so now we’re here.”