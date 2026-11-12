Amanda Nunes Came Back For What’s Hers

Amanda Nunes gave no real indications that she was intending to announce her retirement following her fight with Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver. In fact, she’d expressed her intention to continue defending her title and adding to her illustrious resume, leading to many being caught off-guard.
It always made sense seeing as Nunes accomplished everything up to that point in her career, winning and defending UFC gold in the bantamweight and featherweight titles as the first female “Double Champ.” She avenged her loss to Julianna Peña and beaten every person to ever hold the UFC women’s bantamweight and UFC women’s featherweight titles at least once (and some twice), a record that still feels underappreciated.
She and her wife, former UFC strawweight contender Nina Nunes (nee Ansaroff), had just welcomed their second child, and with a growing family and no new challenges on the horizon, “The Lioness” opted to take a step back.
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“When I stepped out, I kind of needed the rest because I literally was on the road without stopping for so long — one division, the other, and I never stopped,” Nunes said. “I burned out a little bit, and I didn’t want to keep pushing through back then and have the risk to lose because I (wasn’t) that happy to do what I love to do… When I decided to retire, I needed the break. I need to reset, clear my mind. I needed a break for my body from losing weight, too, because the hardest part is always losing weight. I needed the break.”
The division struggled in the wake of her departure. Raquel Pennington claimed the vacant title at UFC 297 before Peña became a two-time champ 10 months later. That same year, Kyala Harrison arrived, and on the same night Peña won the title for a second time, the new threat secured her spot as the No. 1 contender. Nine months later, Harrison completed her march to the top of the division by submitting Peña in the second round, and guess who was there to greet her in the Octagon when she did?
Nunes.
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And after a delay, the two are finally set to duke it out for the title on November 14 at Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit.
“When I got the break that I needed and everything, I got bored. I got bored at home,” she said with a laugh. “The kids — my younger daughter didn’t have the opportunity to be here, see everything about my life, and I feel like she deserves to because Raegan saw. Raegan was around for a couple fights, and I want Hazel to have this opportunity too. Now, she’s here and was one of the motivations to come back.
“And Kayla!” added Nunes excitedly, not wanting the champion to seem like an afterthought in her calculations. “Kayla is a tough opponent, which is exactly how I like it. I like challenges; this is not exciting without challenges! Kayla is a very good challenge for me. The matchup, her type of style matches perfect with mine and it’s where I really like to shine.”
Not only is this a “clash of the titans” between two dominant forces in women’s MMA, but it’s also a matchup with some personal history woven through it as well. The two crossed paths at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, when Nunes was in the early days of her first bantamweight title reign. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, was making the transition to MMA, and while she initially signed with World Series of Fighting — later renamed the Professional Fighters League (PFL) — in their 155-pound weight class, the Brazilian titleholder wasn’t fully jazzed about her arrival.
They had some training sessions together but were never partners as their schedules never aligned, and Nunes explained that outside of going to a child’s birthday party or two, the pair weren’t particularly close. When Harrison began training with the same coaches that were at the helm for Nunes, the UFC champion got uncomfortable, certain that the two would eventually land opposite one another inside the Octagon and eventually opted to leave her longtime team and strike out on her own.
“I didn’t like it because back then; I knew one day we might fight,” Nunes said. “I always knew — I always knew this day was coming — but nobody listened to me… I couldn’t stop it, and I know this fight was supposed to happen, and now we’re here. I feel like all the decisions I made in life were a good thing, so now we’re here.”
While she’s just a few days out from stepping into the Octagon with Harrison, the duo are actually several months beyond when they were initially scheduled to compete, which has only added to the anticipation for this monumental championship co-main event. Originally announced as the co-main event for UFC 324 in January, the bout was postponed when it was announced that Harrison had suffered a neck injury that would require surgery, leaving the timeline for her return uncertain.
“Mentally, it didn’t affect me because when I’m in shape, training, everything in my life gets better,” Nunes said. “I need to have a goal. I need a schedule, so this fight was that. As soon as I got in camp, everything was perfect, so when the camp was cancelled, I was a little bit frustrated because I had plans and I had to remake them all over again… I was upset too because I was ready, but when I got home, I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever. I have a little more time to keep improving even more things and let’s see what life is gonna bring.’ Now we’re here, in a perfect spot — New York (City). I was here when I was 20, coming from Brazil. It was the first place I stepped when I got in the USA, so it was a very good circle in life for me.
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“It was meant to be.”
A return to the top of the women’s bantamweight division is also something that the 38-year-old fighter believes is destined to transpire, and she’s approaching her opportunity to make that happen on Saturday with a breezy, but focused demeanor.
“I don’t see anything that I lose here; I only win the whole thing,” Nunes said. “I don’t have any pressure. I do this now without any pressure. The pressure is on Kayla. I’m here just to have some fun and do what I love… I got the call — my belt called me, and when my belt called me, I know my belt missed me, and I came back.”
Three-plus years after feeling burnt out, Nunes is back, eager to add to her legacy and beat yet another champion. She’s refreshed and re-focused, motivated by the considerable challenge in front of her but confident that Saturday will produce a full-circle moment for her.
“This is a perfect moment, and this is why I’m here,” Nunes said, beaming. “I like to keep (building) my legacy and keep doing what I love, still make history. This is amazing. I’m excited. In New York? This is perfect… When I put my hands on my belt, it’s gonna be crazy, like UFC 200. Nobody believed it, but I don’t need (anybody) to believe it. My belief is enough and that’s why I’m here.
“The only thing I feel like is the circle is gonna make perfect sense. I started again, grabbed the belt, and it’s gonna be pretty cool to share later with my grandkids,” she added. “This is (what it’s) all about: moments, keep making history, keep doing what I love, and win… This is what I came here to do: get the belt back.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.