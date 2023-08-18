Amanda Lemos Wants To Make History

It’s why she wasn’t rattled after suffering a TKO loss in her UFC debut and why she was able to reel off five wins in a row afterward. It’s also why her submission loss to Jéssica Andrade at the precipice of title contention didn’t derail her rise to this opportunity.

She simply racked up two more finishes in the proceeding seven months to establish herself as the person to challenge China’s first champion for the belt.

And it is likely why she has been a picture of composure during her first championship fight week in Boston. To her, this is all part of the path she saw when she first stepped onto an MMA mat.

“My mind is in a great place,” she said. “I’m focused to go out there and bring this belt to Brazil.”

After two-division champ Amanda Nunes laid her gloves down in the Octagon at UFC 289 in Vancouver, the consensus G.O.A.T. challenged her fellow Brazilians to fill the championship void she was leaving. Alexandre Pantoja stepped up a month later when he defeated Brandon Moreno to snag the flyweight title for himself, and Lemos hopes to keep the train rolling.