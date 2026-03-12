Amanda Lemos | Unfinished Business

So, when Amanda Lemos was told moments before her walkout at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape in December that her bout with Robertson would be canceled due to a medical issue, it was a crushing disappointment to all concerned.

“Having a fight pulled out of the cart so close to the fight is very frustrating, because you do everything that's needed to be done. You make weight. Everything's ready to go. You're ready to fight. It’s obviously very frustrating,” Lemos said. “But then you just kind of take it in and go back into the gym on Monday, and I was training extra hard to be ready for a fight that is now happening Saturday.”

The benefit of getting the fight rebooked is that the fight prep from the first camp isn’t wasted work, and Lemos has used the extra time wisely to conduct further scouting work on Robertson, while continuing to sharpen her skills ahead of fight night this weekend.