Amanda Lemos Is Making Her Dreams Reality

Heading into her first appearance of 2021, Amanda Lemos was flying under the radar in the strawweight ranks. She’d won a pair of contests since returning to action on the final fight card of 2019 in Busan, South Korea, but despite her recent efforts and solid overall record, there were several other Brazilians ahead of the native of Belem on the list of intriguing emerging talents in the 115-pound weight class.

But a win over former Invicta FC champion Livinha Souza in March piqued people’s interest, and when she knocked out Montserrat Conejo in spectacular fashion four months later, everyone started to take notice. After closing out the year with a split decision win over divisional stalwart Angela Hill in December, Lemos moved into the Top 10, and now she’s starting her 2022 campaign with a main event assignment opposite former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade on Saturday night.

“Last year was amazing,” Lemos said through a translator. “Three fights and three wins, and now off to a great start competing on the main event; I am really grateful for this opportunity.”

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

Ironically, Lemos followed a similar path to Andrade in terms of reaching the UFC, accepting a short-notice fight in Glasgow, Scotland against veteran Leslie Smith at bantamweight, much like how her opponent this weekend debuted in the 135-pound ranks as a replacement for Miesha Tate against Liz Carmouche.

Both women lost their respective debuts, and Lemos was suspended for two years after testing positive for a banned substance following the contest. When she was readying to make her return, her team suggested she do so at flyweight, but the powerful striker had her sights set on strawweight instead.

“It was never my intention to fight at bantamweight,” began Lemos, who submitted Miranda Granger in her divisional debut and followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Mizuki the following summer. “However, I was offered a fight in that weight division and it was my chance to join the UFC, so I accepted the fight.