Amanda Lemos Is Fighting For More Than Fame

Although the 37-year-old Lemos did not capture gold at UFC 292, she has proved that she deserved to be amongst the best as she fought a full 25 minutes against Zhang Weili. Lemos followed that performance with a much-needed win over Mackenzie Dern, but her momentum stopped there as she dropped her latest bout against Virna Jandiroba. Lemos fell via submission in the second round.

Whether it be legends or rising stars, Lemos has seen it all. The latter is what Lemos finds in her way this weekend as she matches up against the No. 7 ranked Iasmin Lucindo. Lucindo is coming into this bout on fire as she looks to make it five wins in a row at UFC 313.

How To Watch UFC 313 In Your Country

Lemos acknowledges all the differences between her and Lucindo going into this weekend, but states that her team have set her up for success.

“Iasmin is arriving and coming from victory,” Lemos told UFC.com. “She is young, but I am very focused.”