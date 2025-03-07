Amanda Lemos Is Fighting For More Than Fame

Less than two years since her first UFC title opportunity, Amanda Lemos makes the walk to the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena. While the title is not on the line, there may be more at stake for the fifth-ranked women’s strawweight.
Although the 37-year-old Lemos did not capture gold at UFC 292, she has proved that she deserved to be amongst the best as she fought a full 25 minutes against Zhang Weili. Lemos followed that performance with a much-needed win over Mackenzie Dern, but her momentum stopped there as she dropped her latest bout against Virna Jandiroba. Lemos fell via submission in the second round.
Whether it be legends or rising stars, Lemos has seen it all. The latter is what Lemos finds in her way this weekend as she matches up against the No. 7 ranked Iasmin Lucindo. Lucindo is coming into this bout on fire as she looks to make it five wins in a row at UFC 313.
Lemos acknowledges all the differences between her and Lucindo going into this weekend, but states that her team have set her up for success.
“Iasmin is arriving and coming from victory,” Lemos told UFC.com. “She is young, but I am very focused.”
“When we are in the Octagon, we have to be careful with all areas, (and) I prepared for all areas.”
Losing two of your last three is not ideal, but Lemos understands the weight of every fight as she continues her journey. She believes that she has uncovered some advantage in this training camp.
“Iasmin is a little aggressive, sometimes she uses her striking, but when she feels in danger, she grapples, goes to the ground,” Lemos said. “We analyzed well, and we are working on this.”
When fighters are this far into their career, some tend to lose focus or the motivation that has guided them earlier in their career. This does not apply to Lemos, as she knows precisely what she is fighting for. That motivation stems from her daughter, who yearns to watch her mother fight.
“It’s my daughter’s dream,” Lemos said. “She always says, ‘Mom, when can I travel with you? I want to see you fight live.’ When she tells me that, it kills me. I really want to travel with her, to bring her to my world, but I am not able to. I haven’t lost hope; I’m fighting for it.
“Sweetheart, mommy loves you and I’ll give you this victory.”
Death, taxes and a mother’s love. Lemos understands the obstacle in front of her and what a win would mean going forward. With four wins over ranked opponents in her division, this could be a way Lemos finds her way back on the road toanother shot at the title. While it is a highly anticipated bout, Lemos isn’t fazed and she finds comfort in the chaos,
“I am happy to be part of this card,” Lemos said. “The strawweight division is dominated by Brazilians. This is rewarding for me, I’m glad to know that our country is on top.”
Whether it is standing with the G.O.A.T. of the division, or crossing off ranked names, Amanda Lemos has always remembered what drives her to continue her success in the ring and promises nothing short of a classic.
“It’s going to be huge, and the fight will be exciting,” she said.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.