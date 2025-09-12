Amanda Lemos | Eyes On The Prize

Lemos takes on Tatiana Suarez on Saturday night at Noche UFC in San Antonio in a matchup with major ramifications for the UFC’s women’s strawweight division.

"I was expecting it, this fight had been scheduled before,” said Lemos, referencing their original booking at UFC 298.

“She got injured and the fight was canceled. Now we are getting another chance to fight. We'll put on a show and deliver a great fight. I’m super ready for Tatiana. It's a tough fight for both of us. But I'm sure I'm gonna win.”