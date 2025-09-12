Amanda Lemos | Eyes On The Prize

Amanda Lemos remains within striking distance of a title shot, and sees victory over a recent challenger as the perfect springboard to a title shot.
Lemos takes on Tatiana Suarez on Saturday night at Noche UFC in San Antonio in a matchup with major ramifications for the UFC’s women’s strawweight division.
"I was expecting it, this fight had been scheduled before,” said Lemos, referencing their original booking at UFC 298.
“She got injured and the fight was canceled. Now we are getting another chance to fight. We'll put on a show and deliver a great fight. I’m super ready for Tatiana. It's a tough fight for both of us. But I'm sure I'm gonna win.”
The matchup with Suarez continues Lemos’s impressive strength of schedule, which stands up against any of her rivals in the strawweight division.
That schedule has seen Lemos encounter some setbacks along the way, with losses to Jessica Andrade, Zhang Weili and the division’s top contender and upcoming title challenger Virna Jandiroba during the last three-and-a-half years.
But with victories over the likes of Marina Rodriguez, future title challenger Mackenzie Dern and Iasmin Lucindo on her recent ledger, Lemos has cemented herself as one of the division’s top contenders.
The win over Lucindo last time out saw Lemos bounce back from her submission defeat to Jandiroba in June 2024.
“It's always good to get back in the winning column,” she said.
“My focus now is to keep winning. I'm ready for this next war. I'm sure I'm gonna win this one.”
Lemos sits fourth in the official UFC 115-pound rankings, with recent title challenger Suarez at number two. A win for either woman on Saturday night is likely to see them installed as the next top contender for the soon-to-be vacated belt.
Tune-In Information For Noche UFC And Canelo vs Crawford
And with Jandiroba and Dern set to face off for the vacant strawweight title at UFC 321 on October 25, Lemos knows that she can put herself at the front of the queue to challenge the winner.
“I believe if I defeat Tatiana this Saturday, I'll have the chance to fight for the belt again,” she said.
“Whoever wins the belt now, either Mackenzie or Virna, I'll be ready for both of them.
How To Watch Season 9 Of Dana White's Contender Series
I’ve fought both of them. I have experience with them. So, I'll be ready.
“I think both of them deserve to be champion. Whoever is more prepared is gonna win. But what matters is the title. It doesn't matter who it is. I want the title.”
Ahead of her 14th fight in the UFC, Lemos feels like she’s just hitting her athletic peak, and the 38-year-old said that fans can expect to see a new and improved version of herself when she takes on Suarez on Saturday night.
“I’m gonna show how much I evolved in grappling and wrestling,” she stated.
“I think there's no secret in this fight. Tatiana is gonna try to take me down, and I'll defend her takedowns.”
But Lemos said that her improvements aren’t limited to her takedown defense, as she promised to showcase a significant uptick in her overall MMA arsenal on fight night.
"People will see a different version of Amanda. A more technical, aggressive Amanda. I'm gonna stop Tatiana's game and get the win,” she said.
“Her game plan is always the same. That's what she does. She is a wrestler, and she is gonna do that. She is gonna wrestle. But, obviously, we have to pay attention, because she punches, she kicks, so I'm ready for whatever she brings.
“I’m sure I'll show my game, I'll stop her game, and the world will see how much I evolved. Everybody will be shocked with my performance.”
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.