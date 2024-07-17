A DECADE IN, AMANDA LEMOS IS GRATEFUL AND STILL CHASING HER DREAMS

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“It’s awesome to have put together this career,” began Lemos, reflecting on all she’s accomplished in her first 10 years in the sport, which includes going 8-2 in the UFC since transitioning to strawweight following her debut loss to Leslie Smith at bantamweight, which, ironically, came seven years ago Tuesday.

“I feel very accomplished in my career, though I do have more to give,” she added, still focused on adding to her resume and legacy. “I do believe it’s the beginning of something. I have a lot more to show and I do believe that I will become champion in this division.”

What she appreciates most is getting to share this experience with her seven-year-old daughter, and one of the things she still hopes to do is have her be a part of one of her upcoming fight week experiences.

“She’s been able to see this, experience this, live this,” she said, smiling proudly. “When I have a fight scheduled, she’s on me about diet. If I’m eating crap, she takes it out of my hands, like, ‘You’ve got to watch yourself! You have something important.’

“It’s very gratifying to be able to give her a life that I wasn’t able to have. I would really like her to come to this experience — to bring her to fight week to watch a fight of mine; that’s still a dream I have.”