Alvey Says He'll Never Lose Again

“I don’t accept fights because of that, but it’s an added bonus to every fight I do accept,” said Alvey, who has the brood on the road with him this week in Melbourne, where he’ll take on Jimmy Crute in the opening bout of Saturday’s UFC 234 main card. “I don’t think about it that much right now, but every now and then, I’ll reflect and it’s so cool.

“My kids are old enough now that they’re starting to remember stuff and it’s always going to be cool that they’ll be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’ve been there. I’ve done that.’ They’ll be able to one-up almost everybody the rest of their lives.

“Most adults don’t get to experience it, but my five, four and two-year-olds have done it all.”

Ironically, the two trips Team Alvey hasn’t made yet are the ones that would seem to be the most logical and obvious — a home game in California and an appearance in “The Fight Capital of the World,” Las Vegas.

“Neither have happened and I don’t ask for those fights, either,” joked Alvey. “I love my fight week because it’s like a little vacation — I get to go, hang out, goof around for a week — and if I were to fight close to home, it wouldn’t be goofing around for a week. It would be doing stuff with friends and other people and my phone would be blowing up. It would be a lot more work for me to fight close to home, so it’s never been important to me.

“Some day, I’m sure I’ll fight in Vegas,” he added. “I really don’t want to fight in Vegas, but some day, I’m sure I will. I’ll be headlining a card, doing something and my kids will get to go to Vegas with me, which just isn’t as cool sounding as, ‘Yeah, my kids went to Poland with me.’ They went to Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand — they’ve been everywhere with me, so it’s pretty cool.

“But someday, I have to. I have to say, ‘I fought in Vegas’ and someday I’m sure I will.”

While Canada is the country Alvey has visited most often for work over the course of his 10-year career, this will be his third trip to Australia with the UFC and in addition to getting to see the country’s largest cities, the veteran has thus far enjoyed nothing but success while knocking off local favorites.

Alvey registered his first UFC victory in Sydney, knocking out fellow TUF alum Dylan Andrews a little over two minutes into his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon. Nine months later, he touched down in Adelaide and took it to Dan Kelly, handing the Olympic judoka the first loss of his career in just 49 seconds.