Alonzo Menifield’s Mind Is On a Different Level

Your confidence needs to be high, and your will to become the best has to be unbreakable. But to find those highs, you often need to hit a low. Losing to William Knight by unanimous decision in December of last year wasn’t necessarily a “low” for Alonzo Menifield, but more of a learning experience and a chance to get his mindset right.

“When you’re training, you’re just training with the right mindset. That’s how I realized that this is what I want to do,” said Menifield.