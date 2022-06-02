 Skip to main content
Alonzo Menifield prepares to fight William Knight in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alonzo Menifield’s Mind Is On a Different Level

This Saturday, the light heavyweight returns to the Octagon eager and ready to deliver a strong performance with hopes of returning to the win column.
By Miguel Navarro, @migsnavarro15 on Twitter • Jun. 2, 2022

In fighting, your biggest tool is your mind.

Your confidence needs to be high, and your will to become the best has to be unbreakable. But to find those highs, you often need to hit a low. Losing to William Knight by unanimous decision in December of last year wasn’t necessarily a “low” for Alonzo Menifield, but more of a learning experience and a chance to get his mindset right. 

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

“When you’re training, you’re just training with the right mindset. That’s how I realized that this is what I want to do,” said Menifield. 

Alonzo Menifield Von Flue Chokes Cherant | UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou
Alonzo Menifield Von Flue Chokes Cherant | UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou
/

After his loss to Knight, Menifield was in the rebuilding process, with the focus mainly on reorganizing his priorities inside the Octagon and training to not become overzealous with excitement and adrenalin when the moments get intense. Now competing at the highest level, Menifield has to learn how to use his energy efficiently. 

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fight Card Updates | Fight By Fight Preview | What Volkov Needs | Fighters On The Rise

“It’s just finding that switch and not preserving so much. So, training like a son of a gun and having a tank that is out of this world. That’s what I plan on doing this weekend,” said Menifield. 

Alonzo Menifield punches Vinicius Moreira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Alonzo Menifield punches Vinicius Moreira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

For his seventh fight inside the Octagon, Menifield will be taking on debuting light heavyweight Askar Mozharov. Menifield expects his opponent to feel the first-time UFC jitters, but when asked if he thought his experience would faze his opponent, Menifield believed it could be a factor, but he’d rather that it doesn’t play out like that.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

“Based on his mindset and what I’ve seen, it may [affect him]. I hope not, because I would like the best of him,” said Menifield.

At this point in Menifield’s career, he’s not here to test himself. He passed his tests and paid his dues, and that’s why he’s fighting in the UFC right now. So, for the light heavyweight, it’s all about racking up wins.

“I no longer need to test. So, my mindset is to win at all costs. I practice all the arts in this MMA game. Wherever it goes it goes. Finishing and entertaining, that’s my mindset.”

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

Don't Miss A Single Strike Of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 4pm ET/1pm PT

Tags
Light Heavyweight
UFC Vegas 56
:
UFC France Graphic
Announcements

Register Your Interest For UFC Paris

Tickets For UFC Paris Go On General Sale Friday, June 24. Register Your Interest At UFC.com/Paris

More
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC

Before We Kick Things Off In The Lion City For UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, We Break Down Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC So You Don't Miss A Beat

More
: