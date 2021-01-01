Alonzo Menifield: Rolling With The Punches

The “switch-a-ronis” that Menifield is referring to is his multiple scrapped fights with Knight, Ovince Saint Preux and Devin Clark. He’s learned to roll with the fight week punches and find a zone that he thrives in.

Menifield does admit that finding that zone has been a process, something he wishes he would have had when he fought OSP last September. He used that knockout loss as a lesson, finding physical and mental aspects of his game that needed to be re-evaluated.

He’s confident that his preparation in the lead-up to UFC 260 had him more than ready for Knight, Cherant, Jan Blachowicz or any man that stepped into that cage inside the UFC APEX.

“I moved on from it. I’ve pretty much been thinking about what I’ve done that was a mistake, running into a punch and having a different mindset that I shouldn’t have going into a fight. Learning that there is a fighter’s mindset when you have it, for me, I’m like money,” Menifield said. “I display that in practice, and I’ve been performing real, real good. It’s something magical. That’s how I’m approaching this whole week, as if I was fighting William Knight or whoever.”