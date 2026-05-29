Alonzo Menifield | First-Time Poster Boy

“I mean, I have experience in Australia, being not the home favorite. It's like, ‘Alright, cool,’ you know? It allows me to get into it. So I'm excited.”

Menifield is excited for the opportunity, but admitted that he’s less enamored with the long-haul journey to get here. But now he’s here, he’s locked in on the job at hand and, as he put it, he’s “here to put on a show.”

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The matchup between Menifield and Zhang pits two bona fide finishers head-to-head who are both looking to rebound from recent defeats. Menifield was stopped by former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir last November, while Zhang is looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Johnny Walker in Shanghai last August.

Menifield said that the biggest lesson he took from his defeat was simply to trust in himself more.

“Go in there and do me,” he said.