Alonzo Menifield | Back At Home

“I was at a training facility — I won’t name names — but I was in this big old gym and I realized, ‘They do this at Fortis, grind hard like this. Why won’t I just go home, be with my family, and train?’” Menifield said on Wednesday afternoon at Media Day in Seattle, where he’s set to make his 2025 debut on Saturday against promotional newcomer Julius Walker. “So I’m back at Fortis. Appreciate you, Fortis.

“It was crazy because I was in pain, I hurt myself, and I realized we’re grinding here and we’re at this facility where no one really cares about you. I realized, ‘Ah crap — I can do this at home, where at least I’ve got my wife, my kids, and my coach, who made it personal.’ Sayif (Saud) made it personal to try to look after you.”

Menifield was one of the standout camp’s crop of homegrown talents that graduated to the UFC through the initial seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series, following up his win over Daniel Jolly in the first season with a pair of wins under the LFA banner and a first-round stoppage win over Dashawn Boatright on the opening bout of Season 2.