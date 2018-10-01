Allen Gets The "Big Show" He's Dreamed Of

“We have a good win here, there's no reason why not,” he laughs, showing that he’s kept a positive attitude through the ups in the Octagon and the downs outside it. And his reward is not just a bout against one of the top fighters of this era in Melendez, but his first in Las Vegas.

“I've been wanting to fight in the States, especially in Vegas, for a long time, but I've been fighting once a year and always in Europe,” he said. “So I'm really excited to make my debut. It's the fight capital for any sport. I wrote it down on my little goals list a long time ago, and it's nice to be able to cross it off.”

Being on the biggest card of the year doesn’t hurt either.

“I'm happy for that but, at the end of the day, the goal is to have one of my own pay-per-view nights like that, so we're not there yet,” he said.