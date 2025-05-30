Allan Nascimento | Ready To Go

Allan Nascimento of Brazil kicks Jake Hadley of England in a flyweight fight at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Nascimento comes into the matchup on two-fight win streak, securing wins over Hernandez and Jake Hadley. His opponent, Filho, also enters on a two-fight win streak, picking up back-to-back first-round submissions after dropping his promotional debut.

Wherever things may up on Saturday night, Nascimento is ready.

“He is a very good opponent, very good skills, but I'm ready for all the striking or on the mat,” Nascimento said. “Let's make it happen, and the best is going to be winner.”

Despite 14 of his 20 wins ending by way of submission, “Pure Osso” is looking forward to showing his striking abilities this weekend. But he made it a point to mention that he does come from Chute Boxe, so, of course, his jiu-jitsu will be on full display if things make it to the mat. On the flip side, all but one of Filho’s victories have ended inside the distance, so this fight may not make it to the final horn.