All Silva Needs Is A Chance

And he is Anderson Silva. That means despite being at an age when most are settling into retirement, many believe that he still enough in the tank to beat young gun Israel Adesanya in the UFC 234 co-main event on Saturday.

That’s the magic of “The Spider,” who has been entertaining and dazzling fans in the Octagon since 2006. In that first UFC bout, it took him just 49 seconds to dismantle the steel-chinned Chris Leben, and it was nothing but up from there. After that victory, he was given a shot at middleweight champion Rich Franklin, and it was destiny for the Curitiba native.

“I remember when I started, I was watching UFC and seeing my heroes inside the cage, especially Rich Franklin, and I said, ‘One day I’m gonna fight with this guy,” Silva said. “And I worked hard and God gave me the opportunity to fight Rich Franklin and take the belt for a long, long time.”

After Silva stopped Franklin in less than three minutes and took the 185-pound crown, he did hold it for a long, long time. Nearly seven years long, enough to establish Silva as an all-time great. But nothing lasts forever in combat sports, and starting with his 2013 upset at the hands of Chris Weidman, Silva’s record stands at 1-4 with 1 NC in his last six, with the one win over Derek Brunson in February 2017 considered to be one of the most controversial decisions in recent history.