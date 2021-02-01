All Or Nothing For Brandon Shavers

“It got to the point where I felt like I was ready for the big show,” Shavers said. “I guess that’s what happens when you take on some of those higher-level guys. It’ll kind of humble you and set you back for a little while.”

The downhill slide continued for Shavers. After dropping three straight fights, he stood at 4-3, nearly erasing the dominant start to his career. The feeling of losing didn’t take the pressure off of “The Shredder”; it halted his momentum and motivation.

“I feel like I self-destructed,” Shavers said. “I loved that feeling of being undefeated. I just felt like it was motivating me a lot more. After that first loss it kind of put a sour taste in my mouth.”

Life got in the way, Shavers changed gyms, and after two and a half years away from the sport, he’s back. Don’t get used to seeing the Houston transplant, though. Shavers makes it very clear that the gloves may be left behind for good at AKA 16.

“This is definitely a make or break for me,” Shavers said. “I just feel like if I lose this fight it’s pretty much done. I’ll just walk away from the sport and find something else. I can’t just look at that and be like, ‘I’m 4-4, why should I keep trying?’ It’s going to set me back even further. I’m at the point now where I’m just ready to take on a normal life and find a wife, sit down and have kids or something like that.”