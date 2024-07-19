All Lester Batres Jr. Needs Is 10 Seconds

In the case of the Batres family, “like father like son” takes an extremely literal meaning. Lester Batres Sr. was a standout fighting for Legacy FC, and now trains Batres Jr. out of Renzo Gracie Lake Houston. Batres Jr., now 2-0, fights for Fury FC in Houston and will be competing this weekend at Fury FC 94.

“I am his head coach,” Batres Sr. said. “And this is my son, but it's gotten to the point to where, man, I'm extremely confident about how good he is.”

A 2-0 pro record may seem a small sample size, but Batres Jr. has been through the ringer in the amateur MMA circuit. Competing with the IMMAF has given Batres more live fight experience than fighters that are five years older.

“When we did these IMMAFs, I could have signed him up in the juniors,” Batres Sr. said. “Yeah, he started at 19. We're fighting grown a** men who are 25, 28, 30 years old. Guys from Africa, Serbia, Switzerland, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil. IMMAF was like, ‘Sign him up in juniors, it'll be easy. He'll win easy.’ We’re not going to do that because we're not training to fight kids. We're trying to fight men.”