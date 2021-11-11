All Khaos Williams Cares About Is Winning

Seven months later, Williams bounced back to hand Matthew Semelsberger his first UFC loss with a steady, controlled decision victory. Whereas some fighters scoff at needing the judges to give them the win, Williams doesn’t need a finish to feel validated.

“My main thing is go in there and get the win,” Williams told UFC.com. “You’re not going to knock everybody out. You’re not going to submit everybody. You’re not going to finish everybody, and that’s just the facts, but as long as you go in there, and you do what you gotta do and you get the W, that’s all that matters. Anybody that I’m in there with, they’re going to feel me all that 15 minutes. I would rather it be an early night, but it is what it is.”

Prelims Start At A Special Time: 1pm/10am ETPT. Enjoy The Whole Card on ESPN+

Williams believes his skill set wasn’t given much credit because of his pair of quick knockout wins, but against Pereira and even more so against Semelsberger, he was glad to showcase his abilities.

Now, he welcomes Miguel Baeza, a welterweight prospect who just suffered his first professional loss — a unanimous decision to Santiago Ponzinibbio. Before that, Baeza was building momentum as a name to watch in the division.