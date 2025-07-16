All Eyes On Islam Dulatov

German Welterweight Makes Promotional Debut At UFC 318 After Securing Contract On Dana White’s Contender Series In 2024
By Kevin Schuster
• Jul. 16, 2025
This Saturday, Dana White’s Contender Series standout Islam Dulatov makes his highly anticipated UFC debut against Adam Fugitt.
The 26-year-old welterweight, who doubles as a model for designer brands like Versace, Prada and Gucci, burst onto the scene on Week 9 of the Tuesday night series as a massive -900 favorite against Vanilto Antunes. Before the fight, Dulatov boldly predicted a knockout that would earn him a UFC contract. He made good on that promise and did it in dominant fashion.
Standing 6-foot-3 with a 75-inch reach, Dulatov is a massive welterweight, and it shows in his power. Right from the jump, he showcased fast hands and closed the distance with ease. Just 30 seconds into the first round, he landed a right hand that got Antunes’ attention and forced him to shell up against the fence.
Antunes managed to survive for a moment until Dulatov unleashed an elbow that landed straight on the temple to send his opponent down and out. The knockout improved Dulatov’s record to 11-1 and marked his 10th first-round finish.
Islam Dulatov reacts after a knockout victory against Vanilto Antunes in a welterweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week nine at UFC APEX on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
In his post-fight interview, Dulatov revealed that this wasn’t even close to his best performance. He had been dealing with multiple injuries leading up to the fight but chose to keep them to himself, not telling his friends, family or even his coaches. This was his shot at the UFC, and nothing was going to get in the way.
“The game plan was to go in and get that contract,” Dulatov told Laura Sanko after the fight. “You kill him or be killed. My coaches always tell me that I have very hard elbows. To be honest, my arms were already close [to him], so I think OK, now it’s time to start with the elbows.
“He was very tough; I caught him with some good shots. He could eat them but none of the shots were very clean. If I punched him on the chin, he would get KO’d earlier.”
When it came time to hand out contracts, it was an easy decision for UFC CEO Dana White.
“You are fun to watch fight,” White told Dulatov. “You are fun, and I cannot wait to see you fight again.”
Dulatov will try to extend his win streak to 12 this Saturday at UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 in New Orleans where he’ll take on Adam Fugitt, who hasn’t fought since his win over Josh Quinlan back in June of last year.
