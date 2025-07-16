All Eyes On Islam Dulatov

In his post-fight interview, Dulatov revealed that this wasn’t even close to his best performance. He had been dealing with multiple injuries leading up to the fight but chose to keep them to himself, not telling his friends, family or even his coaches. This was his shot at the UFC, and nothing was going to get in the way.

“The game plan was to go in and get that contract,” Dulatov told Laura Sanko after the fight. “You kill him or be killed. My coaches always tell me that I have very hard elbows. To be honest, my arms were already close [to him], so I think OK, now it’s time to start with the elbows.

“He was very tough; I caught him with some good shots. He could eat them but none of the shots were very clean. If I punched him on the chin, he would get KO’d earlier.”

When it came time to hand out contracts, it was an easy decision for UFC CEO Dana White.

“You are fun to watch fight,” White told Dulatov. “You are fun, and I cannot wait to see you fight again.”

Dulatov will try to extend his win streak to 12 this Saturday at UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 in New Orleans where he’ll take on Adam Fugitt, who hasn’t fought since his win over Josh Quinlan back in June of last year.