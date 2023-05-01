All Charron Needs Is Battle Rap And MMA | UFC Fight Pass

MMA Twitter and Reddit discussions don’t last long without somebody subtly praising themselves for being a “diehard” fan. Something as simple as a Robbie Lawler fight announcement or a Sakuraba PRIDE throwback can be all it takes before the community begins going deeper and deeper into the crates for a memory to top the previous post. Credit where it’s due, MMA has a stronger contingent of “diehard” fans than almost any other sport, but it’s hard to top the level of fandom some of the guys outside of the forums can boast.

“My dad has been a huge, huge MMA fan,” said battle rapper Corey Charron. “He actually watched UFC 1 back in the day when I was really young and wasn’t even aware of it. He’s so old school he used to pay someone who had a newsletter. He’d sell it for like ten bucks and he’d let people know when the UFC events were. He’s been following from the jump.”

Raised in an MMA household, it didn’t take long for Charron to find himself drawn in, as well. The sport transformed from “something my dad would watch” to “something I’d bond with my dad over” to “my favorite thing to watch outside of battle rap” for Charron, and it all started in what may one day be looked at as the “Golden Era.”

“I’ve been following from around the Forrest Griffin era, the Anderson Silva era, GSP,” Charron said. “It was pretty much just to spend time with my dad and go to a bar, get some chicken wings. I didn’t think much of it, but I got hooked right away and started watching pretty much every UFC card. I kind of dove on the path of watching every PRIDE event and all of the other organizations.”

In recent years, Charron’s schedule has seemed to fill up at the same rate as the UFC’s. Off weekends don’t come around often, but come hell or high water, he’s tuning into the fights. From PPVs to the Contender Series, Charron rarely misses a fight, no matter what’s on his plate for the weekend.

“A lot of the time, battle rap events are on a Saturday, so when I’m performing, sometimes it overlaps and I don’t catch the live pay-per-view, but I still watch it after,” Charron explained. “I would have to say I watch 100% of the pay-per views. If I don’t watch it live, I watch it the next day and then the fight nights I would say I probably catch a good 70-75%.”

The sport has taken over Charron’s life to the point that it frequently bleeds into his battle rap career. Everybody from Conor McGregor to Ronda Rousey to Bas Rutten and more have gotten airtime in Charron’s battles.