All Aleksa Camur Knows Is Winning

The days were winding down to the most important fight week of Aleksa Camur’s young pro career, but some things take precedence over media duties or a trip to the gym, so the week before heading to Las Vegas for Saturday’s bout against Justin Ledet, the 24-year-old was in church before celebrating the Serbian holiday Slava with his family.

“It’s a big thing in Serbian culture,” said Camur, who stays close to his roots, even though he and his family have been living in Ohio for much of his life.

It’s a good sign that Camur is treating his UFC debut like any other fight, even though it’s far from that. But he’s also had some help from his coaches and teammates at the Strong Style MMA gym in Independence, including a longtime training partner who just happens to be the UFC heavyweight champion.

“Stipe (Miocic) and everyone else did a good job of prepping me for this,” Camur said. “It feels a little different and there’s a lot more on the line, but I feel like I’m where I need to be. I’ve been working for this position for a while, and now that I’m here, I’m ready to have some fun and do what I know how to do.”