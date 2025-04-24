All-Action Welterweights Gilbert Burns And Michael Morales Headline At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs. MORALES takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available on exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 1 p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET, followed by the main card airing at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Burns (22-8, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) returns to action for the first time in 2025. A decorated grappler that also wields knockout power, Burns has made a name for himself at 170-pounds by securing victories against Jorge Masvidal, Neil Magny, and Stephen Thompson. The Brazilian now sets forth to derail the Morales hype train with a statement performance.

Morales (17-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico by way of Pesaje, Ecuador) steps back inside the Octagon for his first UFC main event. The undefeated prospect has made a splash at welterweight by delivering emphatic finishes of Neil Magny, Jake Matthews, and Max Griffin. Morales now turns his attention towards Burns as he looks to secure the biggest win of his career and enter the Top 10 rankings.

Always entertaining, Craig (17-9-1, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland) returns to the light heavyweight division looking to make an immediate impact. A submission specialist, he has impressed with stoppage victories over UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev, as well as former champions “Shogun” Rua and Jamahal Hill. Craig now intends to hand Bellato his first loss in the UFC in emphatic fashion.

Dana White’s Contender Series signee Bellato (12-2-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to deliver another bonus-earning performance. A proven finisher with 11 of his 12 wins coming before the final bell, Bellato showed he has what it takes to compete in the UFC with his debut stoppage of Ihor Potieria. He now has his sights set on adding Craig’s name to his resume.

