ALL-ACTION MIDDLEWEIGHTS TO HEADLINE UFC APEX

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC octagon girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Former title challenger Cannonier (17-8, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) returns to action looking to impress. In his decade long career, Cannonier has solidified his spot amongst the best at 185-pounds by defeating former champions and top contenders such as Anderson Silva, Sean Strickland, and Marvin Vettori. He now sets out to spoil Rodrigues’ night and kickstart another run at UFC gold.

Brazil’s Rodrigues (16-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to make the most of his first UFC main event. With half his Octagon wins coming by knockout, Rodrigues has wowed fans with highlight finishes against Brad Tavares, Denis Tiuliulin, and Chidi Njokuani. With his sights now set on Cannonier, Rodrigues aims to deliver another unforgettable finish and position himself for a big 2025 season.