ALL-ACTION LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT BETWEEN (#10) RENATO MOICANO AND CHRIS DUNCAN HEADLINES AT META APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs DUNCAN takes place Saturday, April 4 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on takes place Saturday, April 4 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs DUNCAN will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am PT and are available at Tickets forwill go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am PT and are available at AXS.com . Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 am PT via the website UFCFightClub.com . A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, March 12 at 10 pm PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com

Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.comfor more information.

Fan favorite Moicano (20-7-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) returns to action looking to once again put on a show. A prolific submission artist, he has shown off his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills in wins over Benoit Saint Denis, Brad Riddell and Alexander Hernandez. Moicano now looks to kick off his 2026 season with another statement performance.

Duncan (15-2, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) plans to make the most of his first UFC main event opportunity. A well-rounded finisher, Duncan is on a four-fight winning streak which includes stoppages over Terrance McKinney, Jordan Vucenic and Bolaji Oki. He now intends to secure another highlight and break into the Top 15.

High-level grappler Jandiroba (22-4, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) makes her first appearance after challenging for the UFC strawweight championship. Jandiroba is currently tied for the most submission attempts in her division’s history with 16, a number she amassed throughout victories over Yan Xiaonan, Amanda Lemos and Loopy Godinez. She now looks to defend her spot in the Top 5 and make another run towards the title.

Ricci (12-3, fighting out of Ventura, Calif. by way of Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil) seeks to continue her momentum with another standout showing. Holding a black belt in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, she has demonstrated her well-rounded talents in wins over Amanda Ribas, Angela Hill and Tecia Pennington. Ricci now has her sights set on becoming the first person to finish Jandiroba and to break into title contention.

Additional bouts include: