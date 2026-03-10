ALL-ACTION LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT BETWEEN (#10) RENATO MOICANO AND CHRIS DUNCAN HEADLINES AT META APEX
FEATURED BOUTS: (#10) RENATO MOICANO vs CHRIS DUNCAN (#3) VIRNA JANDIROBA vs (#7) TABATHA RICCI
Mar. 10, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX with an all-action lightweight main event, as former UFC lightweight title challenger and No. 10 ranked contender Renato Moicanofaces off with rising prospect Chris Duncan. Also on the card, No. 3 ranked UFC strawweight contender Virna Jandiroba meets No. 7 ranked Tabatha Ricci in a high-stakes matchup.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs DUNCAN takes place Saturday, April 4 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Fan favorite Moicano (20-7-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) returns to action looking to once again put on a show. A prolific submission artist, he has shown off his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills in wins over Benoit Saint Denis, Brad Riddell and Alexander Hernandez. Moicano now looks to kick off his 2026 season with another statement performance.
Duncan (15-2, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) plans to make the most of his first UFC main event opportunity. A well-rounded finisher, Duncan is on a four-fight winning streak which includes stoppages over Terrance McKinney, Jordan Vucenic and Bolaji Oki. He now intends to secure another highlight and break into the Top 15.
High-level grappler Jandiroba (22-4, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) makes her first appearance after challenging for the UFC strawweight championship. Jandiroba is currently tied for the most submission attempts in her division’s history with 16, a number she amassed throughout victories over Yan Xiaonan, Amanda Lemos and Loopy Godinez. She now looks to defend her spot in the Top 5 and make another run towards the title.
Ricci (12-3, fighting out of Ventura, Calif. by way of Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil) seeks to continue her momentum with another standout showing. Holding a black belt in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, she has demonstrated her well-rounded talents in wins over Amanda Ribas, Angela Hill and Tecia Pennington. Ricci now has her sights set on becoming the first person to finish Jandiroba and to break into title contention.
Additional bouts include:
Ethyn Ewing (8-2, fighting out of Fountain Valley, Calif.) aims to keep the momentum going from his statement UFC debut when he faces the undefeated Rafael Estevam (14-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at bantamweight
Lando Vannata (12-7-2, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) returns to the Octagon to battle Darrius Flowers(12-8-1, fighting out of Mason City, Iowa) in a lightweight bout
Charles Radtke(11-5, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) looks to spoil the UFC debut of Jose Henrique (8-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at welterweight
Featherweight actions pits Dana White’s Contender Series standout Tommy McMillen (9-0, fighting out of Scottsdale, Ariz.) against Manolo Zecchini (11-4, fighting out of Venice, Italy)
Azamat Bekoev (20-4, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia) aims for another highlight-reel finish as he takes on Tresean Gore (6-4, fighting out of Lawrenceville, Ga.) at middleweight
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025 signee Jose Delano(16-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to impress in his UFC debut against Robert Ruchala (11-2, fighting out of Nowy Sącz, Poland) in a featherweight tilt
Guilherme Pat (6-0, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) meetsThomas Petersen (10-4, fighting out of Lakeville, Minn.) for a light heavyweight collision
Flyweights Alessandro Costa(14-5, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico) and Stewart Nicoll (8-2, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) aim to steal the show
Alice Pereira (6-1, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Brazil) and Hailey Cowan (7-4, fighting out of Robinson, Texas) vie for their first UFC wins in a bantamweight contest
Dione Barbosa (8-4, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) and Melissa Gatto (9-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) lock horns at flyweight
