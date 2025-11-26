All-Action Flyweights Brandon Royval And Manel Kape Headline Final UFC Event Of 2025

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs KAPE takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT and on ESPN2 which will join in progress at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT. The main card will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+ beginning 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Royval (17-8, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) intends to end the year on a high note and reinsert himself into the championship conversation at 125-pounds. Among the most exciting athletes on the UFC roster, Royval owns the record for the most Fight of the Night bonuses in UFC flyweight history with five, including those earned in victorious performances over Tatsuro Taira, Matt Schnell and Kai Kara-France. He now looks to put his well-rounded skills on display against Kape and secure another signature finish.

Exciting striker Kape (21-7, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) competes in his second UFC main event in a row aiming to deliver a statement performance. Tied for the second-most knockouts in UFC flyweight history, he has entertained fans with finishes over Asu Almabayev, Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Ode’ Osbourne. Kape now seeks to break into the Top 5 of the division by taking out Royval in dominant fashion.

Chikadze (15-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) plans to defend his spot in the rankings and prove he can still compete with the best in the world. A rangy striker with a Karate black belt, Chikadze holds notable knockout wins over Edson Barboza, Cub Swanson and Jamey Simmons. He now has his sights set on handing Vallejos his first UFC loss and turn his attention towards the top of the division.

Argentina’s Vallejos (16-1, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) makes his third Octagon appearance of 2025 focused on securing the biggest win of his young career. Still only 23 years old, Vallejos has already proven that is he a prospect to watch with victories over Danny Silva, SeungWoo Choi and Cam Teague. He now intends to become the first person to knockout Chikadze and launch himself into the featherweight rankings.

Additional bouts on the card include:

