 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Battle For The Middleweight Title at UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City On Saturday November 12, 2022
Fight Coverage

All Access | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Stay Up To Date With Exclusive Fight Content, Free-Fights, Athlete Features And More To Get You Prepared For UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira
Nov. 7, 2022

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Headlining the card is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who’s looking to defend his title for the sixth time against former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. And Top-5 lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout that’s sure to produce fireworks.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Here!

Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira:

All Access | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Follow this feed
Embedded

UFC 281 Embedded | Episode 1

Champ Israel Adesanya and his UFC 281 teammates get Jersey tough; foe Alex Pereira trains in the Tri-State area as well. Champ Carla Esparza preps to face a powerhouse, Zhang Weili

Interviews

Andre Petroski Fight Week Interview | UFC 281

Middleweight Andre Petroski Discusses His Upcoming Bout With Wellington Turman At UFC 281 On November 12, 2022 

Athletes

Carlos Ulberg’s Mission Continues Saturday Night

Ulberg Wants To Make A Statement Against Nicolae Negumereanu At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Watch UFC

How To Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 281, Live From Madison Square Garden Arena In New York, New York On Saturday, November 12

Athletes

Coach Conversation | UFC 281: Esparza vs Zhang

Eliot Marshall And Eric Nicksick Answer The Biggest Questions Around UFC 281's Co-Main Event Between Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza And Zhang Weili

Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Two Title Fights Headline A Stacked Card In The World's Most Famous Arena! Don't Miss A Single Event!

Fight Coverage

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Every UFC Event In Madison Square Garden Is Epic, And UFC 281 Is No Exception. Let's Break It Down.

Countdown

UFC 281 Countdown | Full Episode

Get Ready For UFC 281 At Madison Square Garden With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, And More 

Fight Coverage

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler Preview | UFC 281

Get Ready For UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira With The Feature Highlighting The Lightweight Bout Between Dustin Poirier And Michael Chandler

Free Fight

Free Fights | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Take A Look Back At Some Of The Best Fights From UFC 281’s Featured Athletes

:
UFC president Dana White poses for a photo with Hasbulla Magomedov during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Special Feature

Best Of Hasbulla

Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.

Watch the Video
Learn more about Power Slap. Tune-in to the Press Conference Friday, November 11 from New York City. 
Announcements

Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…

Learn more about Power Slap live from New York City on Friday, November 11. Don't miss! 

Watch the Video
Get Ready For UFC 281 At Madison Square Garden With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Israel Adesanya, Alex Periera, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, And More 
Countdown

UFC 281 Countdown | Full Episode

Get Ready For UFC 281 At Madison Square Garden With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, And More 

Watch the Video
: