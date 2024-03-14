Aljamain Sterling: ‘This Is What Dreams Are Made Of’

“I think a lot of people are going to be tuned in to watch, so it’s another way for me to build my fanbase and reintroduce myself,” Sterling said. “I’m at a new weight class, my new home, and hopefully I can do it in a big way.”

The matchup with Kattar is a fascinating one, as the Massachusetts native has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in October of 2022. Kattar brings top tier boxing, next level toughness, and finishing power to the Octagon, and while he isn’t exactly known as a grappler, he’s never shied away from that aspect of his game.

With the wrestling pedigree that we’ve come to expect from Sterling, he certainly intends to put that part of Kattar’s game to the test on April 13.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight. The one thing I can say that I got going for me is that he hasn’t fought someone that was constantly trying to take him down, and I think that difference is going to be more beneficial to me,” Sterling said. “I’m going to be giving him a different look, something that he’s never really prepared for, and I don’t know if he’s got training partners that can do that. I ‘m sure he’s bringing in some high-level wrestlers, but I think I bring a little different pace. If I do get a takedown, I’d like to think my chances of being in the top position are going to be completely different for him.”