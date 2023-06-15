Aljamain Sterling is Taking Teammate Dennis Buzukja Under His Wing | UFC Fight Pass

There’s nothing stopping Aljamain from laying around, licking his wounds, and directing all his focus towards O’Malley, but that’s just not how he’s wired. On top of his own training camp, he’s helping teammate Dennis Buzukja prepare for his upcoming bout at CFFC 120.

Sterling takes overwhelming pride in not just being a great fighter, but a great teammate, and is doing everything in his power to help Buzukja make his way into the UFC. Now an Octagon veteran of nearly a decade, Aljamain recognizes talent when he sees it, and he recognizes that in Buzukja, as well as his other Serra-Longo teammates.

“Getting in the work with those guys is always a blessing and it just reminds me of where I came from and how far I’ve gone,” Sterling said. “I guess I’m kind of looking at it as paying it forward. Even though they might not have the biggest names, these guys are dangerous.”

For Buzukja, his ongoing journey to the UFC has had its ups and downs, and Sterling has been by his side through it all, including a win on last summer’s Contender Series that did not return a contract.