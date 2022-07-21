Aljamain Sterling Takes Role of Mentor Ahead of Dennis Buzukja’s DWCS Fight

Buzukja, a 7-2 Albanian featherweight, will be making his second career Contender Series appearance on July 26, and hopes that this is finally his opportunity to join teammates Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Chris Weidman in the big show.

“Dennis is an exciting fighter,” said Sterling. “If there’s two words to describe him it’s definitely ‘heavy hitter.’ That guy has dynamite in his hands, and they call him ‘Bazooka’ for a reason.”

Sterling’s mentorship of Buzukja is the type of hands-on, extensive training that any MMA prospect would dream of getting from a champion at the highest level. Sterling’s even devoted a large chunk of his time this summer to be in Long Island and train with Buzukja ahead of his Contender Series bout.

“We gave him some sparring rounds, some grappling rounds, some situations for where he’s probably going to end up in the fight,” Sterling said. “We’re really just helping him with those positions and keeping him sharp in those situations that he may find himself in so that when he does get there he knows how to get out or capitalize on the position.”