Aljamain Sterling may be in the veteran stage of his MMA career, but the former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion plans on adding another belt to his collection before he bids farewell to the Octagon.
Since his move up to the featherweight division, Sterling has looked every inch a title contender, and after picking up back-to-back victories over former title challenger Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal, Sterling called for a fight with fellow contender Jean Silva. However, when the call from the UFC matchmakers came, a different opponent was presented.
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Now Sterling will face Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling in Qatar.
“I just want a fight that's going to move me closer to the end goal, which is fighting for a title,” Sterling explained. “I called out Jean Silva because he was saying that he was next, and I basically said, ‘I'll fight you for it’.
“So with a win over Kevin Vallejos, I think that should help me leapfrog him, being that I am ranked the highest, and we'll see. Whatever the UFC is going to do, I don't have a say in that. But I would love the opportunity, and I’ve got to go out there and stake my claim.”
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The fight offers a genuine clash of fighting styles, with Sterling looking to utilize his wrestling and grappling skills to shut down and finish the aggressive, heavy-handed striking of Vallejos.
So far, the Argentinean has a takedown defense percentage of 84 percent, but Sterling said he hasn’t seen too much evidence to suggest he’s facing someone with stubborn defensive wrestling.
“I don't know what his takedown defense is based off of,” he said. “No one's really tried to take him down like that, so it's hard for me to really say he has great takedown defense.
“But that's why I'm here. We're gonna figure that out, and we're gonna find out, answer those questions, and I like to think if I've taken down a lot tougher guys in the grappling department, I can't see how I couldn't take him down. I've just got to wait for the right opportunity, the right moment, set everything up, and it should be a good night.”
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Sterling brings significant Octagon experience to the table, but he’s also aware of his opponent’s knockout power, and said he’ll use his fight IQ to ensure he avoids Vallejos’s biggest shots, then turns the Argentinean’s aggression against him.
“I've been doing this for a long time now,” he said. “I think this is my 25th or 26th UFC fight, which is just crazy to even say out loud. I forget that I grew up in this company, you know? I got signed at 24. He's 24. I was a young guy fighting the old guys, and now I'm the old guy fighting the young guys. So, experience is definitely on my side.
“But, at the end of the day, power is the ultimate equalizer. So I’ve just got to make sure I'm smart and just being as methodical as I possibly can when I'm in there, and when the opportunity presents itself, look for that finish.”
Sterling’s competitiveness came from the wrestling mats of Cortland, and has continued through his UFC career. That wrestling mindset still plays a big role in his mindset, as he explained.
“I look at things like a bracket in a wrestling [tournament]. You go to a tournament, you see guys on the opposite side of brackets, you finally meet up. We're in the semifinals, and I’ve got to win in the semis to get to the finals, which will be the championship title.”
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That tournament mentality has Sterling prepped and ready for the challenge ahead as he gets set to face the Vallejos on Saturday night. And, while there are plenty of aspects of fight week that can grate on a fighter, Sterling is determined to enjoy the process as much as he can in the knowledge that this job won’t continue forever.
“I know fight week is a little bit of a drag. It's a pain in the ass a bit,” he admitted. “It can be a little bit frustrating because you're cutting weight, you’ve got to answer a lot of questions, you're doing all these things that you don't necessarily want to do. You just want to go out there and compete, which is what we signed up for. But it's one of those things that I know I'm going to miss when it's all said and done. So I'm just trying to enjoy the ride while I can, and just make the most of these last few opportunities.
“At the end of the day, for me, there's no pressure on my back because I have already accomplished everything I want to accomplish in the sport. For him, this is an opportunity to make his name off of me and to send himself going forward. It's up to me to turn him back, and I'm damn sure I’ll do my best to make sure that happens.”
And with the featherweight title firmly in his sights, Sterling is determined to round out his career with a second championship win as he looks to add the 145-pound title to his resumé.
“I'm 37. I only have so many more walks, and that's just being honest and being realistic,” he said. “I remember when I was his age, and I remember when I had my first loss, and it was like, ‘OK, I can bounce back. It's no big deal. I have time. Time is on my side.’
“Time is on his side. For me, this is more s*** or get off the pot, so to speak, and I'm just trying to enjoy the last few moments that I have while doing this.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.