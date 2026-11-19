Sterling’s competitiveness came from the wrestling mats of Cortland, and has continued through his UFC career. That wrestling mindset still plays a big role in his mindset, as he explained.

“I look at things like a bracket in a wrestling [tournament]. You go to a tournament, you see guys on the opposite side of brackets, you finally meet up. We're in the semifinals, and I’ve got to win in the semis to get to the finals, which will be the championship title.”

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That tournament mentality has Sterling prepped and ready for the challenge ahead as he gets set to face the Vallejos on Saturday night. And, while there are plenty of aspects of fight week that can grate on a fighter, Sterling is determined to enjoy the process as much as he can in the knowledge that this job won’t continue forever.

“I know fight week is a little bit of a drag. It's a pain in the ass a bit,” he admitted. “It can be a little bit frustrating because you're cutting weight, you’ve got to answer a lot of questions, you're doing all these things that you don't necessarily want to do. You just want to go out there and compete, which is what we signed up for. But it's one of those things that I know I'm going to miss when it's all said and done. So I'm just trying to enjoy the ride while I can, and just make the most of these last few opportunities.

“At the end of the day, for me, there's no pressure on my back because I have already accomplished everything I want to accomplish in the sport. For him, this is an opportunity to make his name off of me and to send himself going forward. It's up to me to turn him back, and I'm damn sure I’ll do my best to make sure that happens.”