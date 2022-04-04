Aljamain Sterling Ready To Right The Wrong

By the time Aljamain Sterling steps into the Octagon this weekend, it will have been 400 days since his first battle with Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight title, and for most of the time between their initial encounter at UFC 259 and Saturday’s rematch at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida, the champion has been thinking about running this one back.

“I was more annoyed that I couldn’t get right back in there in a couple months and just silence everybody,” said Sterling, when asked about the mental challenges he’s faced during his extended hiatus. “It’s been a long year with people having post notifications on so they can write clown emojis.”

Sterling’s annoyance is understandable.

In their first meeting, the talented New Yorker came out hot, taking the fight to Yan and working at a torrid clip. He pushed the pace, looking to build a lead against the Russian champion, who has a tendency to take his time settling into fights and then turn things up in the later rounds.

Initially, Sterling found success, but as his gas tank started to run low, Yan started his customary late push, closing the distance and seemingly grabbing the momentum as the fight moved towards the close of the fourth round. That’s when things went sideways.

With Sterling on his knees in the center of the Octagon, Yan belted Sterling with a powerful knee to the forehead, sending the challenger tumbling to the canvas. The blow was unquestionably illegal and the fight was paused while the referee checked on Sterling, who clearly was in no shape to continue.

Almost immediately, questions about whether Sterling was faking or playing up the impact of the blow flooded Twitter.

Yan was ultimately disqualified and the bantamweight title changed hands. Sterling was the new champion, though the frustrated and dazed look on his face as he was presented with his first UFC title told you how he felt about the circumstances of his championship victory.

The speculation about the impact of the blow persisted and dovetailed nicely with the upcoming Academy Awards, with Yan leading the cavalcade of people suggesting Sterling should win the Best Actor category.