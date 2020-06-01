Aljamain Sterling Ready for ‘Race to The Throne’

“My first thoughts were, ‘Good riddance. Good for him, but good riddance,’” he said, laughing. “Outside of that, it’s like, yeah, the division can get moving finally. We can get the UFC back to making the best fight the best.”

Sterling has long advocated for the division to move forward when TJ Dillashaw focused on a flyweight title and then Cejudo’s long layoff after capturing the bantamweight belt last June, and for good reason. In Sterling’s most recent bout against Pedro Munhoz, “Funk Master” landed a bantamweight record 174 significant strikes en route to a unanimous decision win. Coincidentally, the bout came on the same night Cejudo’s “Triple C” run started, but it was arguably Sterling’s most impressive performance to date.

Nearly a year has passed since that accomplishment, though, as Sterling decided to take care of a wrist injury he said had plagued him throughout the last four years. Now healed, he is excited as he is at full strength ahead of a critical UFC 250 bout with rising contender Cory Sandhagen.

“I think it’s going to add that wrinkle back to my game of the grappling that people are so used to seeing from me,” Sterling said. “Of course, it’s never fun to be away for that long, but just to get back in the mix, it’s much better in an exciting time like this for the bantamweight division. It’s on fire right now. I would argue it’s the best division hands down, from 1 to 15.”