Aljamain Sterling Put Everything Together At The Right Time

This title shot does feel like a bit of a culmination of Sterling’s time in the UFC. After making his debut in 2014 as an undefeated 24-year-old, he racked up four wins, three by finish, before suffering a pair of split decision losses. It seemed like Sterling regained that momentum with a pair of unanimous decision wins, but a first-round knockout loss to Marlon Moraes stunted that path up the division.

Sterling regrouped well, though, racking up solid wins while displaying advancements in his striking, his Fight IQ and overall approach to the game. Another four-fight winning streak put him in a No. 1 contender contest against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. It was a fight Sterling believes should’ve been for the then-vacant title, and he shined his brightest, locking up a submission win in less than 90 seconds. It was a stunning performance against one of the division’s best, and it was further evidence of Sterling’s self-proclaimed moniker as the “Human Backpack.”

“If you leave something out for me, I’m going to snatch it up,” Sterling said. “That’s just what I do in the training room, so I’m super comfortable when it comes to grappling, and striking is just a new element to my game, so I think it showed that I’m just dangerous no matter where the fight goes. People think that if I can’t get the takedown, I can’t strike, but I think they’ve seen in my previous fights now that I can stand up with some of the elite strikers in the division. Yan is going to be no different, and if I get the fight down to the ground, I think he knows it’s going to be a long night for him.”