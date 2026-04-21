Aljamain Sterling Out To Make A Statement

“At this point in my career, I kind of just want to fight the bigger names, because I don’t have a lot of walks left, right?” he said candidly. “Speaking from a realistic standpoint, I’m 36. I’ll be 37 in July. I don’t have a ton of walks left, so it would make sense for myself and the UFC to give me the fights that make sense. Give me the legends or the guys with the bigger names; make the biggest fights you can make while we’re on our way out… This is a situation where I get to fight another young buck and I hope that if I go out there and turn back the young buck, my efforts are rewarded with a title shot and opportunity to fight for another title and become a two-division champion.”

Sterling is one of those athletes whose achievements are not spoken about with the same level of esteem and reverence as some of his contemporaries, even though he’s still tied with his longtime teammate and friend Merab Dvalishvhili for the most consecutive successful title defenses in the history of the bantamweight division (three) and has posted a 17-5 mark inside the Octagon, with a number of wins over former champions, title challengers, and perennial contenders. However, he’s landed at featherweight during a time when there are exciting, young names on the come-up, and his dominant, but grinding wins over fellow veterans like Ortega and Calvin Kattar just don’t hit the way the performances of those around him, including Zalal, have resonated in recent years.

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That’s why Saturday’s pairing is crucial for the aging Top 5 talent.

“(Zalal) is a very elusive guy — he has great footwork, like a Cory Sandhagen; he’s hard to hit,” Sterling said. “I call him ‘Youssef the Elusive’ because of the way he moves his feet, he’s hard to hit… I think guys get frustrated chasing him around while he’s jabbing them in the face, calf-kicking them to death. They get frustrated, start chasing him, and start swinging and missing. We’ve got a different game plan. I’m not swinging and missing. I’m aiming and firing, and the plan is to corner him, take his a** down and do what I do best: backpack him up.