Aljamain Sterling Keeps The Good Times Rolling

It was a well-deserved moment for the 32-year-old, who had a long road to this moment both in and out of the Octagon. And while he took the 135-pound title from Petr Yan in March 2021, it was only after he successfully defended it against Yan last month that he truly began to enjoy his reign.

“A hundred percent it feels better as a defending champ,” said Sterling, who had a rough year, not just recovering from neck surgery, but from dealing with barbs from Yan and internet trolls who criticized him for not continuing in their first bout after receiving an illegal knee to the head while downed. The foul cost Yan his belt, and though Sterling received the title via disqualification, it was the new champion who got roasted on social media.

“I kinda brushed it off as best as I can,” said Sterling. “I would be lying, though, if I said that some moments didn't bother me. But for the most part, I kept it in perspective. These people don't know who I am, clearly don't care about the fighter's safety whatsoever, and they've never been hit with an illegal strike that you don't see coming. So, for people to judge my character based on all the things I've done, how am I to let these people get under my skin and change my enjoyment of day-to-day life based on one moment in time from another man's actions that I had no control over? I think that was the best way to handle that; just keep it in perspective, have fun with it and continue to be me. I think that's what helped me sleep at night - just being myself and rolling with it. I think some people tend to get all bent out of shape about certain things, but people are gonna be people and you're gonna drive yourself crazy trying to apologize to everybody. So, live the best you can for yourself and your family and other people that you love.”

Sterling didn’t have to apologize for anything, but the competitor in him wanted to leave no doubt that the man with the belt was the one who was supposed to have it. And in their UFC 273 rematch, he cemented his place on the throne with a close, but fair, split decision victory. Then it was time to truly celebrate, and while he could have gone on an extended “I told you so” tour, he kept it short and sweet.