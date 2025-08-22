Aljamain Sterling: “I’m Still Here”

He gets to do so with a fun dance partner in Ortega, as well. Saturday’s fight marks Ortega’s first contest since he lost to Diego Lopes last September at Noche UFC. Even with his up and down results over the past few years, Sterling is the first to note how dangerous “T-City” is.

“Tough opponent, great boxing,” Sterling said. “I think really good jiu-jitsu, I think people have seen that from him over and over again in a lot of his fights. You can’t count him out because he always finds a way to come back and win. There’re a couple things that we have to keep in mind going into this fight, being smart. He also has the veteran experience, so I don’t expect him to make too many mistakes, and I just have to be sharper in every single position and try to win every single minute of the clock and of the exchanges. Every single minute is going to be crucial, making sure I’m in the driver’s seat and controlling the tempo of the fight and utilizing my takedowns and hopefully getting the finish.”

With eight of Ortega’s 16 wins ending by submission, but Sterling never losing a fight by submission, it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out between two high-level grapplers. When Sterling asked how he envisions the fight going on Saturday, he said it depends what version of Ortega shows up because he knows he is going to show up and push the pace. He knows Ortega is a threat everywhere and anything can happen at any moment, so he has to stay focused.