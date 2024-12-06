Aljamain Sterling: Evloev ‘In For A Rude Awakening’

While it might seem surprising a 35-year-old fighter, fresh off losing his title, would consider retiring after what could’ve been just two losses in his last 11 fights, Sterling’s reasoning is clear. Having already established himself as one of the best 135ers to ever do it, he doesn’t want to become a steppingstone for up-and-coming fighters. If he can’t continue to build on his career, why risk his health to potentially tarnish everything he’s accomplished?

All that talk of retirement quickly disappeared after Sterling cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Kattar at UFC 300. After winning in such dominant fashion, Sterling believes he still has what it takes to make another title run.

ICYMI: UFC 311 Headlined By Two Championship Bouts

First, he must overcome his next challenge, one that 18 fighters before him failed: securing a win over No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. The two will meet on the prelims at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the start of the week, Sterling voiced his frustration toward the bout's placement on the prelims, arguing his accomplishments warrant a spot on the pay-per-view main card. As fight week progressed, however, he began to see some unexpected perks of competing on the prelims, something he hasn't done since UFC 238 in 2019.