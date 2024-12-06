Aljamain Sterling: Evloev ‘In For A Rude Awakening’

Embedded
Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has already cemented his legacy, capturing gold in 2022 and successfully defending his title against two former champions, Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw.
Following his defeat to Sean O’Malley last August, Sterling made the decision to move up to the featherweight division, clearing the way for his longtime teammate and friend Merab Dvalishvili to claim Sterling’s former spot atop the bantamweight throne.
When he decided to make the jump to 145 pounds, he gave himself an ultimatum: if he couldn’t get past his first test, Top 10 featherweight Calvin Kattar, he’d call it a career.
“I was very worried about that fight,” Sterling admitted. “I told myself if I was completely shut out and dominated, couldn’t do anything against Calvin, then I was gonna just retire because, obviously, if I can’t beat him, a guy who’s in the Top 10, then how do I expect to fight for the belt?”
While it might seem surprising a 35-year-old fighter, fresh off losing his title, would consider retiring after what could’ve been just two losses in his last 11 fights, Sterling’s reasoning is clear. Having already established himself as one of the best 135ers to ever do it, he doesn’t want to become a steppingstone for up-and-coming fighters. If he can’t continue to build on his career, why risk his health to potentially tarnish everything he’s accomplished?
All that talk of retirement quickly disappeared after Sterling cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Kattar at UFC 300. After winning in such dominant fashion, Sterling believes he still has what it takes to make another title run.
First, he must overcome his next challenge, one that 18 fighters before him failed: securing a win over No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. The two will meet on the prelims at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
At the start of the week, Sterling voiced his frustration toward the bout's placement on the prelims, arguing his accomplishments warrant a spot on the pay-per-view main card. As fight week progressed, however, he began to see some unexpected perks of competing on the prelims, something he hasn't done since UFC 238 in 2019.
“The number one thing that jumps off is I have less media work to do, I fight earlier so I get to party with my friends that are all flying out here from New York, we get to drink some Funk Harbor and celebrate the victory,” Sterling said. “And I get paid the same, so nothing actually changes other than the placement on the card.”
Sterling, who feels some fans still have a sour taste in their mouths following his win via disqualification against Petr Yan in 2021, just wants as many people as possible to tune in on Saturday night to see why he should be next in line to face featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.
“I think the fans are in for a really good show with this one; This is a good matchup,” Sterling said. “[Evloev is] a willing dance partner in the grappling department, so we’ll see if it ends up being a standup war or a grappling war.
“I don’t think [Evloev’s] seen my level of grappling before. I think it’s very different. If he’s overlooking me, didn’t prepare the right way, he’s going to be in for a rude awakening. That’s my take on that.”
