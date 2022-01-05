Aljamain Sterling Eager To Prove Himself As Champ

Sterling entered the fight feeling ill, having not eaten the day of the fight, and had gone through training camp with a lingering neck issue that he ultimately had repaired following the contest. Nonetheless, he started well in the UFC 259 matchup with Yan, bringing the fight to the champion in the first two rounds, before beginning to slow in the third and fourth.

Officially, he was down 2-1 on two scorecards before the finish, but he had seen a lot of positive takeaways from the effort he was able to put forth despite coming in at less than 100 percent.

“I know what I’m capable of, I know the opponent that stood in front of me, and if he felt that I was that weak, he would have tried to run through me and march forward the same way he did against every single other person that he’s fought,” Sterling said of Yan, who claimed the interim bantamweight title with a victory over Cory Sandhagen in October with Sterling still recovering from the surgical procedure he underwent following their meeting in March. “If that was his best on my worst day, then I like my chances when I’m on.”

The way the fight ended and Sterling’s subsequent stay on the sidelines has obscured the fact that “The Funkmaster” entered the contest on a five-fight winning streak, capped by a rapid first-round submission win over Sandhagen the previous summer.