Aljamain Sterling Driven To Make History

Born and raised in Uniondale, New York, six of Sterling’s first eight victories came across the bridge, and after making his UFC debut in Las Vegas, his next two trips into the Octagon took place there, as well, with his third-round submission win over Japanese veteran Takeya Mizugaki taking place in the same venue where he’ll meet Cejudo on Saturday.

In all, Sterling is 9-0 as a professional fighter in New Jersey, and while he’s not superstitious or bolstered by the fact that he’s had success at “The Rock” in the past, the reigning bantamweight champion does acknowledge that this one means a little more and has him excited.

“Three champions from Long Island and we never had an opportunity to have a homecoming like this,” says Sterling, a member of the Serra-Longo Fight Team that produced the state’s first two UFC titleholders in his longtime coach Matt Serra and close friend Chris Weidman. “I know Weidman fought predominantly in Las Vegas as the champion, and Matt Serra, I think he had the rematch with GSP in Montreal. Al (Iaquinta) fought on 24-hours’ notice against Khabib at the Barclays Center, but we never had anyone with the belt, defending it on their home turf.

UFC 288 Fight By Fight Preview

“I do know what this means and I do know what the crowd is going to look like, sound like,” he adds with a smile, seated in the basement of his home, a little more than a week out from returning to action. “It’s not every day you get to defend a world title pretty much on your home turf, have the home crowd advantage.

“I’m just hoping Long Island shows out, New York shows out, the Tri-State area shows out and boos the crap out of this man when he walks into the arena.”